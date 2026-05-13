‘No truth to Shanmugam’s DMK-AIADMK pact claim, it’s just a ruse to seek power’

CHENNAI: Responding to the allegations by AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam that there were talks of a possible political arrangement between the two Dravidian parties, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi dismissed them as rumours and speculation.

Bharathi said that former DMK president MK Stalin had clarified on the day of the result that DMK would function as an “exemplary opposition party”

“The very next day, he also went to his constituency Kolathur and thanked the people. He also immediately convened DMK MLAs meeting at the party office and elected the party’s legislative leader, deputy leader and the whip of the party to function as an opposition party,” he said, adding DMK in its journey of over 70 years has created records both in terms of victories and defeats.

“DMK alliance had won in 221 of the 234 seats and created history, which no party could touch until now. Similarly, we just won only one seat in 1991. We neither danced in frenzy at the sight of victory, nor lost heart in the face of defeat. DMK works continuously for the people irrespective of the electoral outcome,” Bharathi told the media.

He alleged that the former AIADMK minister is making such allegations against DMK as a ruse to seek power. “C Ve Shanmugam is known for powermongering,” he said, and questioned whether Vijay was looking to break a section of AIADMK for his own benefit. “He came to power claiming to offer change and people voted for him believing that. Is he now breaking up one of the two parties and adding them to his cabinet?” he asked.