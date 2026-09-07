India forged partnerships to sustain economic growth amid global turmoil, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said India strengthened its global diplomatic outreach and forged partnerships to sustain its economic growth despite geopolitical turmoil across the world.

He said India had concluded nine free trade agreements (FTAs) by 2026, noting wider economic engagement helped the country record GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent for the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2026-27.

Addressing a function organised in Panaji to confer the President's Colour on the Goa Police, Shah noted the global diplomatic landscape had remained turbulent over the past few years due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and now the conflict involving the US, Iran and the Gulf countries.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to 22 countries over the past year, while heads of state from around 15 countries visited India during the same period.

"At a time when the whole world was grappling with uncertainty over its economic growth because of this (geopolitical) turmoil, we engaged with other countries, presented strategic partnerships and maintained the momentum of our economic growth," Shah said.

India has entered into concrete agreements in areas such as defence, technology, energy, investment and trade, he stressed.

Shah said India had concluded nine free trade agreements by 2026, while FTAs had been proposed with 38 countries as effective trade arrangements.

He said India was pursuing FTAs with the UAE, Australia, the UK, Oman, New Zealand and the European Union with the objective of increasing trade.