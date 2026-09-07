India’s western region is the ‘WEST engine’ of growth: Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday described the Western Region as the “WEST Engine” of India’s economic growth, highlighting its dominance in wealth creation and finance, exports, ports, start-ups, semiconductors, tourism and the blue economy.

Addressing the 28th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Panaji, Goa, the Shah said the region, comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, is the country’s largest economic, industrial and financial centre.

Shah said the region’s contribution has been critical to India recording a 7.8 per cent growth rate in the first quarter of 2026–27, despite continuing global economic turbulence. He said the performance was a matter of pride and credited the member states and UTs of the Western Zonal Council with making a significant contribution to the national growth story.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “Elaborating on his ‘WEST Engine’ formulation, Shah said W stands for wealth and finance, E for exports and ports, S for start-ups and semiconductors and T for tourism and the blue economy.”

According to the statement, Shah also noted that Goa attracts more than one crore tourists annually, including around five lakh foreign visitors, with tourism contributing about 16 per cent of its GSDP.

The home minister pointed to Maharashtra’s leadership in the start-up ecosystem, with 33,872 start-ups, while Gujarat’s Dholera has emerged as a major semiconductor hub. He also highlighted Gujarat’s Mundra Port for its high cargo handling capacity and Deendayal Port’s position among the country’s leading ports.