J&K security recast: CRPF to replace Army personnel in Udhampur-Kathua region

NEW DELHI: With the government declaring that the country is free of the Naxal menace, surplus troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are set to be deployed again to Jammu and Kashmir, where they will gradually take over counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism (CI/CT) responsibilities from the Army in parts of Udhampur and Kathua districts.

According to security establishment sources, the government has recently communicated to the CRPF to prepare for and facilitate the replacement of Army personnel in designated CI/CT roles. The move is aimed at rationalising the deployment of security forces involved in internal security operations in the terror-affected region.

The transition is expected to cover 21 hyper-sensitive locations across the Udhampur-Kathua belt, the sources said, adding that the requirement of personnel at each location is being assessed, and deployment will be carried out according to a pre-decided, priority-based plan. The formalities are currently underway and the CRPF is expected to assume charge at these locations shortly.