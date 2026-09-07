J&K security recast: CRPF to replace Army personnel in Udhampur-Kathua region

NEW DELHI: With the government declaring that the country is free of the Naxal menace, surplus troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are set to be deployed again to Jammu and Kashmir, where they will gradually take over counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism (CI/CT) responsibilities from the Army in parts of Udhampur and Kathua districts.
According to security establishment sources, the government has recently communicated to the CRPF to prepare for and facilitate the replacement of Army personnel in designated CI/CT roles. The move is aimed at rationalising the deployment of security forces involved in internal security operations in the terror-affected region.
The transition is expected to cover 21 hyper-sensitive locations across the Udhampur-Kathua belt, the sources said, adding that the requirement of personnel at each location is being assessed, and deployment will be carried out according to a pre-decided, priority-based plan. The formalities are currently underway and the CRPF is expected to assume charge at these locations shortly.
“The restructuring will also involve the CRPF’s specialised CoBRA unit. Nine CoBRA teams are planned to be deployed in the Udhampur-Kathua sector, while another nine teams will undergo training. Their operational deployment will subsequently be managed dynamically depending on security requirements,” a source familiar with the plan said.
The move is part of broader efforts to streamline the deployment of forces engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The sources said the region could witness significant structural changes in the security architecture in the coming months, including a phased reduction in the deployment of Rashtriya Rifles troops in certain areas and an expanded CRPF presence.
A phase-wise drawdown plan for Rashtriya Rifles has already been discussed and is expected to be implemented gradually, the sources said. But the changes will not mean a complete withdrawal of the Army’s counter-insurgency force from Jammu and Kashmir.
A significant number of Rashtriya Rifles personnel will continue to remain deployed in the region, with the restructuring aimed at recalibrating responsibilities between the Army and the CRPF rather than eliminating the Army’s role, they said.
The proposed changes are expected to mark a major shift in the deployment pattern of security forces in the Jammu region, as authorities seek to align troop commitments with evolving operational requirements.