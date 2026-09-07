Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra sworn in as 16th Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC

RAIPUR: Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra was sworn in as the 16th Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court on Monday. Governor Ramen Deka administered the oath of office during a formal ceremony held at Chhattisgarh Mandapam in Lok Bhawan.

Prior to his elevation, Justice Mohapatra served as a senior judge of the Orissa High Court. During the ceremony, Governor Deka presented the original warrant of appointment issued by the President of India to Chief Justice Mohapatra and extended his best wishes.

Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel conducted the proceedings and read out the presidential warrant of appointment.

A seasoned jurist with nearly 38 years of experience at the Bar and on the Bench, Justice Mohapatra brings extensive expertise in civil, criminal, service and constitutional jurisprudence. He enrolled as an advocate with the Odisha State Bar Council on February 7, 1988.

Justice Mohapatra was elevated to the Bench as a judge of the Orissa High Court on April 17, 2015. During his tenure, he authored several significant rulings, particularly on constitutional rights, arbitration and statutory compliance.

Born on April 18, 1965, Justice Mohapatra hails from a distinguished legal lineage. His father, the late Justice Sarat Chandra Mohapatra, was also an eminent judge who served in the higher judiciary.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several prominent political leaders.