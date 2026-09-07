‘Peace not weakness’; armed forces free to respond to threats: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the armed forces have been given the “freedom and resources” to respond decisively to threats, including the ability to strike adversaries inside their own territory.

Addressing an event, Singh said India believes in peace and does not seek war or the occupation of another country’s territory. But, he added, peace should not be confused with weakness.

“Peace born of the fear of war is to be condemned, while war fought for the sake of peace is worthy of reverence,” he said.

Singh said the government had made it clear that countries promoting terrorism against India would face a military response rather than dialogue. “We've made it clear that if any country promotes terrorism against India, there will be no dialogue; instead, our defence forces will deliver a befitting response,” he said.

The Defence Minister said India was pursuing strategic autonomy and independent decision-making amid geopolitical uncertainties. He accused adversaries of attempting to undermine the country’s security by misleading youth in Jammu and Kashmir, funding anti-India activities, spreading violence and terrorism, and creating divisions within society.

The government, he said, had countered these efforts through rehabilitation and de-radicalisation programmes, efforts to bring misguided youth into the mainstream, and the creation of employment and business opportunities.