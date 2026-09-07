PM Modi reviews MoS performance, stresses timely completion, quality and transparency

NEW DELHI: A day before his scheduled visit to Gujarat for a mega development programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a detailed review meeting with Ministers of State (MoS), taking stock of their performance and stressing the need for timely completion of projects, quality in execution and transparency in the implementation of government programmes.
The meeting assumes significance amid growing speculation of a possible reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers in the coming weeks. Sources said Modi reviewed the functioning of ministers across various portfolios, on the work undertaken by their respective ministries, besides assessing the progress and outcomes of key responsibilities assigned to them.
There was no official briefing on the meeting yet. However, sources said ministers handling portfolios including education, agriculture, and social justice and empowerment presented details of the work undertaken by their ministries and the progress achieved in their respective areas.
According to sources, the Prime Minister asked ministers to ensure that government schemes reach their intended beneficiaries and that the benefits are effectively delivered on the ground. He also stressed that the objectives for which various schemes were launched must be fulfilled in practice.
The meeting included a review of social welfare, agriculture and other key sectors, along with an assessment of the performance of several flagship government schemes. “Though it was not a ministry-wise comprehensive review meeting, it objectively reviewed the performance of ministers and their assigned responsibilities in sectors like education, social justice and empowerment, health, urban development and others,” a senior source said.
Sources said the ministers were also apprised of their performance and areas where greater attention and improvement were required. The Ministers of State reportedly submitted their report cards on the progress and outcomes of their respective ministries, along with action plans. The meeting, according to sources, placed emphasis on completing projects within stipulated timelines while maintaining quality and transparency in their execution.
Special focus was given to social justice and public welfare, besides the education sector, which has emerged as an area of attention for the government following recent developments, including the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The outcomes of several flagship schemes under the Agriculture Ministry also figured in the discussions.
Sources said Modi asked ministers to leave “no stone unturned to meet project deadlines and ensure quality and transparency in the execution of works”. The emphasis, according to those familiar with the meeting, was on “translating government decisions and schemes into tangible outcomes for people.”