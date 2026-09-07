PM Modi reviews MoS performance, stresses timely completion, quality and transparency

NEW DELHI: A day before his scheduled visit to Gujarat for a mega development programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a detailed review meeting with Ministers of State (MoS), taking stock of their performance and stressing the need for timely completion of projects, quality in execution and transparency in the implementation of government programmes.

The meeting assumes significance amid growing speculation of a possible reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers in the coming weeks. Sources said Modi reviewed the functioning of ministers across various portfolios, on the work undertaken by their respective ministries, besides assessing the progress and outcomes of key responsibilities assigned to them.

There was no official briefing on the meeting yet. However, sources said ministers handling portfolios including education, agriculture, and social justice and empowerment presented details of the work undertaken by their ministries and the progress achieved in their respective areas.

According to sources, the Prime Minister asked ministers to ensure that government schemes reach their intended beneficiaries and that the benefits are effectively delivered on the ground. He also stressed that the objectives for which various schemes were launched must be fulfilled in practice.