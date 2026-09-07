Punjab farmers call off seven-day protest after AAP government accepts demands

CHANDIGARH: The seven-day protest by Punjab farmers under the banner of umbrella farmers’ union Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has been called off after the AAP-led Punjab Government conceded to their demands, including convening a special session of the Punjab Assembly to take up issues concerning the state’s river waters and farming.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Punjab, which was spearheading a week-long morcha at Chandigarh-Mohali, thus called off the protest when State Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian reached the agitation stage and announced the acceptance of all the demands of farmers and handed over a signed letter to the SKM leaders.

Though a broad consensus between SKM leaders, including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgill, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Prem Singh Bhangu and Raminder Patiala, was reached yesterday at a meeting with Punjab Agriculture Minister Khudian, the farmer leaders were waiting for a written assurance from the state government before announcing the withdrawal of their protest near Jagatpura village.

Senior SKM leader and President of All India Kisan Federation said that the state government had agreed to their demands, including convening a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha within a month.

“As per the signed commitment, the government will convene a special session of the Assembly within one month and will pass a resolution annulling all illegal and unconstitutional agreements made and executed by the central government regarding river waters which have proved to be detrimental to the interests of Punjab and its farmers, as more than 70 percent of the river water of the state was given to other states, clearly flouting the riparian principles and the Constitution. Sections 78, 79 and 80 of the Reorganisation Act 1966 will also be scrapped by the Assembly and will be sent to the central government for repealing these sections and to determine the ownership of river waters,” he said.