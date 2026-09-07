SC directs Centre, states to set up special courts in six weeks amid ‘alarming’ rise in NDPS cases

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre, states and Union Territories to expedite the establishment of dedicated courts to deal with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, citing the “alarming increase” in such cases and the existing pendency.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said the required special courts should be established at the earliest and directed the authorities to provide the necessary infrastructure, preferably within six weeks. The bench also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that 449 special courts were required to effectively deal with NDPS cases, of which 176 were already functional.

“In view of the present pendency of cases and the unfortunate, alarming increase in the cases under the NDPS Act, it is expedient and in the interest of justice” that the remaining courts be established at the earliest, the bench said.

The directions were issued while hearing a suo motu case concerning the creation of special exclusive courts.

The court was also informed that eight new courts had been established to exclusively deal with cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), taking the total number of such courts across the country to 22.

The bench observed that the objective of its earlier direction to establish at least one special court for every 10 to 15 pending NIA trials had been “largely achieved” with the cooperation of the Centre, state governments and high courts.