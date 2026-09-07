SC warns against mob attacks on doctors, sends notice to Shiv Sena leader on bail plea

NEW DELHI: Warning that attacks on the medical fraternity are “going from bad to worse”, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors at a Thane hospital, on a plea filed by the Maharashtra government challenging his bail.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to Mhatre and sought his reply within three weeks.

“These people don't deserve to roam on streets. Things are going from bad to worse. There was another incident yesterday in Palghar. Same group of people. Again assaulting doctors. A message should go, and it should be a deterrent for others in society,” the bench observed.

The remarks came while hearing pleas, including one filed by Mhatre challenging the Bombay High Court's orders imposing bail conditions. The Shiv Sena corporator was later allowed to withdraw his appeal.

The bench said such people should actually be detained, as the issue concerns both law and public order. It listed the matter for hearing on September 28 and said it intended to hear the state's plea seeking cancellation of Mhatre's bail.