Uttarakhand HC disposes PIL over Haldwani ‘purification’ ceremony, state assures impartial probe

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday disposed of a public interest litigation linked to the controversial “purification” ceremony held at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan after a public meeting addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The development came amid the Congress party's march to the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun to protest against the incident. A Division Bench comprising Senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Siddharth Sah disposed off the petition after the state government assured the court that the matter would be investigated impartially and all relevant electronic evidence preserved.

During the hearing, the government informed the court that two FIRs had been registered in connection with the controversy. “One FIR has been lodged in Haldwani, while a zero FIR was registered in Bengaluru based on media reports,” the state submitted before the court. The Bengaluru zero FIR would be transferred to Haldwani for investigation, the court was told.

The Advocate General also assured the Bench that CCTV footage, video recordings and other electronic evidence related to the incident would be secured. Following the assurance and after hearing the parties, the Bench disposed of the petition.

The PIL was filed by Dehradun-based social activist Baijnath. It alleged that the public sprinkling of Gangajal amid Vedic chants after Kharge’s meeting could promote social hostility and deepen divisions.