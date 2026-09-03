Ensure FIR over ‘purification’ at Haldwani rally venue: Kharge writes to JP Nadda

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha Leader of the House J P Nadda, urging him to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure registration of an FIR against those involved in the alleged “purification” of the venue where he addressed a rally in Haldwani last month.

Kharge, in a letter dated September 2, reminded Nadda of his assurance in the Rajya Sabha that the incident would be investigated and strict action taken against those found guilty.

“You may recall that on August 13, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, with great sadness and anguish, I raised the issue of purification related to untouchability after my public meeting in Haldwani on August 8, 2026,” Kharge said in his letter in Hindi.

“In response to my intervention, you stood up in the House and said, 'Sir, what Honourable Khargeji has said is truly a very sad subject. It is not only sad for the Congress Party, but it is sad for all of us. Whatever has happened will definitely be investigated. I want to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party never supports such an activity. I condemn it, and the National President will also look into it thoroughly. The hurt caused to your sentiments is a matter of regret for all of us',” Kharge said.

He said Nadda had also assured the House that strict action would follow after the investigation.

“The Honourable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (C P Radhakrishnan) also expressed grief over this incident,” he said.