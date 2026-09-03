Ensure FIR over ‘purification’ at Haldwani rally venue: Kharge writes to JP Nadda

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Rajya Sabha Leader of the House J P Nadda, urging him to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure registration of an FIR against those involved in the alleged “purification” of the venue where he addressed a rally in Haldwani last month.
Kharge, in a letter dated September 2, reminded Nadda of his assurance in the Rajya Sabha that the incident would be investigated and strict action taken against those found guilty.
“You may recall that on August 13, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, with great sadness and anguish, I raised the issue of purification related to untouchability after my public meeting in Haldwani on August 8, 2026,” Kharge said in his letter in Hindi.
“In response to my intervention, you stood up in the House and said, 'Sir, what Honourable Khargeji has said is truly a very sad subject. It is not only sad for the Congress Party, but it is sad for all of us. Whatever has happened will definitely be investigated. I want to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party never supports such an activity. I condemn it, and the National President will also look into it thoroughly. The hurt caused to your sentiments is a matter of regret for all of us',” Kharge said.
He said Nadda had also assured the House that strict action would follow after the investigation.
“The Honourable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (C P Radhakrishnan) also expressed grief over this incident,” he said.
Kharge said he was surprised that 24 days after the incident, no FIR had been registered against the organisations or individuals allegedly involved.
“The most objectionable aspect of this incident was that at the Ramlila Maidan site where I addressed the rally, purification was carried out, contrary to the spirit of the Indian Constitution and human values. It is generally understood that this purification process is directly linked to untouchability,” Kharge said in his letter.
He cited the Mahad movement led by B R Ambedkar, recalling that after Ambedkar drank water from a public pond, casteist groups had carried out a “purification” ritual using 108 pots of ‘gomutra’ and ‘gobar’, accompanied by the chanting of mantras.
Kharge said such rituals could not legitimise what he described as a casteist act.
“I wish to state clearly that this issue transcends my personal self or the office of the Indian National Congress President; it is deeply connected to the sentiments of crores of people who confront this harsh reality on a daily basis. It is essential to teach such wrongdoers a lesson,” the Congress chief said.
He added: “Therefore, this outrage is not mine alone but an expression of those crores of people; it concerns a mindset that directly affects a specific section of society.”
“For this very reason, I raised this issue in the House to draw the government's attention to it,” Kharge said.
“I, therefore, urge you once again -- in light of these facts and the assurances given in the Rajya Sabha -- to direct the chief minister of Uttarakhand to ensure that an FIR is registered against the individuals and organisations involved in the 'purification' incident that took place at Ramlila Maidan following my public meeting in Haldwani,” he said.
The issue has since snowballed into a political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP. Earlier this week, the Congress accused the BJP of “social injustice” and of protecting those who discriminate against Dalits after an FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the alleged purification of the venue.
The Congress said the case against Gandhi was an attempt to divert attention from the incident and suppress voices. Congress workers held protests at several places in Uttarakhand, demanding withdrawal of the FIR and action against those allegedly involved in the purification ritual. Complaints were also filed seeking cases under the SC/ST Act.
The BJP, meanwhile, accused the Congress of politicising the issue ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections and described Gandhi as the “most anti-Dalit leader”.
The FIR against Gandhi was registered on Saturday following a complaint by a member of the Valmiki community in Haldwani, who alleged that Gandhi had given a casteist interpretation to a “religious ritual” during a recent press conference.
The controversy began after some individuals allegedly performed a “purification yajna” at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 11, three days after Kharge's public meeting there. At a press conference in New Delhi on August 29, Gandhi criticised the incident and demanded an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those responsible.
(With inputs from PTI)