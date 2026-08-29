BJP accuses Congress of 'lying' over purification ceremony at Haldwani rally venue

The BJP on Saturday accused the Congress of 'lying' after Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS over a purification ceremony held at the venue of a rally addressed by the Congress chief Kharge in Uttarakhand's Haldwani earlier this month.

The party asserted that the Modi government has given the highest respect to Dalits.

The remarks came after Gandhi slammed the BJP-RSS on Saturday, calling the incident a "crime", and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order the registration of an FIR in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the incident showed the BJP-RSS mindset that they do not want Dalits to progress, live with dignity and be successful.