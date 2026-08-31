Rahul Gandhi demands FIR over Haldwani purification ritual; ends up facing one himself

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s demand for an FIR against those who performed a purification ritual at a venue where party president Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a rally has now culminated in an FIR being registered against him.

Rahul Gandhi had demanded an FIR against those responsible for the ritual at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, calling it a crime under the Constitution.

On Sunday, however, an FIR was registered against the Leader of Opposition following a complaint alleging that he had given a casteist interpretation to the religious ritual and hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community.

According to police sources quoted by PTI, the FIR against Gandhi was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to the promotion of enmity between groups and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have also been invoked.

The complaint was filed by Amit Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar and a member of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas. Kumar claimed that he was present during the ritual and a cleanliness drive at the venue. He alleged that Gandhi’s remarks at a press conference in New Delhi on August 29 had hurt the sentiments of the community.

Kumar accused Gandhi of portraying those involved in the ritual as practising “untouchability” and being “anti-Dalit”. In his complaint, he said he belongs to the Scheduled Caste community and claimed that people from different sections of society, including members of Scheduled Castes, had participated in the ritual.