'BJP-RSS continue untouchability': Rahul Gandhi says PM must order FIR over Kharge 'purification' row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order an FIR against those who performed 'shuddhikaran' (purification) at the Haldwani venue where party chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally, saying it was a crime under the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha said the act amounted to untouchability, blamed the "BJP-RSS mindset" for it and demanded that those responsible be booked under the SC/ST Act. He also alleged that no action had been taken even 20 days after the incident.

"The incident reflects the mindset of the BJP-RSS people who continue to practice untouchability, and they do not want Dalits to progress and live with respect and be successful," Gandhi said.

"We are demanding justice for the Congress president... It is the duty of the central and state governments to ensure that Kharge gets justice," he added.

The former Congress chief alleged that Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt had defended the purification and the prime minister had remained silent.

"We demand that an FIR be lodged against those who have done this. PM Modi states that he belongs to every caste and is the prime minister of the country, but his party chief of Uttarakhand defends 'shuddhikaran'," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the purification was carried out by BJP-RSS workers on August 10, two days after Kharge's rally in the Uttarakhand city, and said Kharge raised the issue in Parliament on August 13.

Gandhi said there was a fight between two ideologies -- one that follows the Constitution given by the likes of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the other represented by the BJP-RSS combine.