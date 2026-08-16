CM Dhami accuses Congress of caste politics over ‘purification’ of Haldwani Ramlila ground

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday accused the Congress of attempting to divide society along caste lines, amid a political controversy over the “purification” of the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani after a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Dhami made the remarks at a BJP organisational meeting at a resort in Chorgalia, Haldwani, attended by BJP district and mandal presidents from the Kumaon region.
“Divisive narratives have no place in Devbhoomi,” Dhami said.
He alleged that provocative slogans with religious overtones were raised during the Congress rally and that the venue was left littered. “Some members of voluntary organisations subsequently cleaned and purified the site as a mark of protest,” he said, defending the action that has drawn criticism from the Congress.
Dhami accused the Opposition party of repeatedly using caste as an electoral tool and referred to Congress’ treatment of Dalit leaders, including B.R. Ambedkar, former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram and former Congress president Sitaram Kesri.
“Uttarakhand has always welcomed and embraced everyone. Politics aimed at creating divisions on the basis of caste or class will not succeed here,” Dhami said.
Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Dhami alleged that his public statements reflected the influence of “misguided advisers and sycophants”. He also criticised Gandhi’s conduct on public platforms and claimed that it exposed the party’s approach towards women.
“The kind of politics being practised by the Congress reflects its frustration and desperation,” Dhami said.
He further alleged that the Congress’ political outlook had contributed to the delay in providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures.
At the meeting, Dhami discussed strengthening the BJP’s grassroots network, forthcoming programmes and preparations for future elections with party functionaries.
Reacting to Dhami’s remarks, Uttarakhand Congress chief spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasauni accused the Chief Minister of diverting attention from the “purification” of a public Ramlila ground after Kharge’s rally.
“If there was litter, clean it; if inflammatory slogans were raised, take legal action. But why call it purification?” she told TNIE.
Dasauni said the BJP should condemn the act rather than accuse the Congress of caste politics. She said political differences should not be used to portray Kharge’s presence at the venue as impure.