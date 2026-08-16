CM Dhami accuses Congress of caste politics over ‘purification’ of Haldwani Ramlila ground

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday accused the Congress of attempting to divide society along caste lines, amid a political controversy over the “purification” of the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani after a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Dhami made the remarks at a BJP organisational meeting at a resort in Chorgalia, Haldwani, attended by BJP district and mandal presidents from the Kumaon region.

“Divisive narratives have no place in Devbhoomi,” Dhami said.

He alleged that provocative slogans with religious overtones were raised during the Congress rally and that the venue was left littered. “Some members of voluntary organisations subsequently cleaned and purified the site as a mark of protest,” he said, defending the action that has drawn criticism from the Congress.

Dhami accused the Opposition party of repeatedly using caste as an electoral tool and referred to Congress’ treatment of Dalit leaders, including B.R. Ambedkar, former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram and former Congress president Sitaram Kesri.

“Uttarakhand has always welcomed and embraced everyone. Politics aimed at creating divisions on the basis of caste or class will not succeed here,” Dhami said.