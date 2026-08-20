Kharge ‘hurt’ over Congress leaders’ silence on Haldwani ‘purification’ row

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed his anguish at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), saying he was “hurt” that several members, particularly those who frequently get media space, did not openly condemn the ‘purification’ ritual held in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani after his visit there.

Kharge was referring to the ‘shuddhikaran havan’ organised in Haldwani following his visit a few days ago. The Congress has alleged that those behind the ritual were linked to the BJP and said it reflected a casteist mindset. The BJP has distanced itself from the event.

Kharge had also raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, saying the incident made him feel humiliated and brought back the sting of untouchability.

“I do not want to turn this into a political issue. I have never told anyone that I am Dalit - protect me - nor have I begged in front of anyone. I have the strength to fight, and I do fight. But in Haldwani, the purification of the stage made me feel the sting of untouchability and humiliated me,” he had said.

Kharge had demanded registration of a case under the Untouchability Act against those involved in the ritual and their arrest.

Responding to him in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister J P Nadda termed the incident unfortunate, said no BJP member was involved and assured that an inquiry would be conducted.

At the CWC meeting, Kharge said he was particularly disappointed that some of the “good-looking people” who get considerable media space had not spoken out on the issue, according to leaders present.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal told him that the party had raised and condemned the issue. However, Kharge's body language suggested that he remained unconvinced, the leaders said.

Kharge did not name any leader but also pointed out that some party leaders were prone to making comments and writing articles that were not in line with the Congress's position.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Venugopal said the Haldwani incident was “unacceptable” and “condemnable”, and alleged that it reflected the mindset of the BJP.