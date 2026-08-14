BSP chief Mayawati slams 'purification' of Kharge speech site in Haldwani

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday condemned the alleged "purification" of a stage in Haldwani after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit, addressed a gathering there, and called it condemnable and deeply concerning.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also demanded that the state government take action against the casteist and feudal elements responsible for the act.

"The nation was apprised of this incident yesterday through Parliament. This matter is highly condemnable and deeply concerning," she said on X.