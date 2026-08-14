BSP chief Mayawati slams 'purification' of Kharge speech site in Haldwani

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday condemned the alleged "purification" of a stage in Haldwani after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit, addressed a gathering there, and called it condemnable and deeply concerning.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also demanded that the state government take action against the casteist and feudal elements responsible for the act.
"The nation was apprised of this incident yesterday through Parliament. This matter is highly condemnable and deeply concerning," she said on X.
The alleged "purification" took place at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand where Kharge had made a speech on August 8.
In the Rajya Sabha, the Congress president claimed that people associated with the BJP carried out the "purification" and demanded that they be booked under the Untouchability Act and jailed. Union Minister J P Nadda also condemned the act, he said.
Mayawati said that the RSS chief, who advocates depriving Dalits who have become somewhat economically stronger of the benefits of reservation, should also take cognisance of this incident and give the matter serious thought.
She also termed Thursday's attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded, Maharashtra, as deeply distressing and a matter of concern.
"The Central and Maharashtra governments should treat this incident with the utmost seriousness and take strict legal action against the perpetrators," Mayawati said.
Badal, a former Punjab deputy chief minister, was attacked with a knife and injured in the hand at a gurdwara in Nanded.
A Nihang (member of a martial order of Sikhs) attacked him with a kirpan (curved dagger), Nanded SP Neelabh Rohan told PTI.
The assailant has been taken into custody, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)