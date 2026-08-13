Attack on Sukhbir Badal: The advocate-turned-gurdwara sewadar accused of wielding kirpan at SAD chief

A Nihang Sikh was taken into custody after an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred while Badal was visiting Mata Sahib Gurdwara.

The attacker was identified as 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, a Nihang Sikh who had been working as a sewadar at the gurdwara in Nanded for the past two years.

Singh, a resident of Pune who was reportedly working as an advocate, allegedly approached Badal and tried to stab him in the stomach with a kirpan. He was overpowered and taken into custody soon after the attack, with an investigation underway.