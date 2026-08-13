Attack on Sukhbir Badal: The advocate-turned-gurdwara sewadar accused of wielding kirpan at SAD chief

A Nihang Sikh was taken into custody after an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred while Badal was visiting Mata Sahib Gurdwara.
The attacker was identified as 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, a Nihang Sikh who had been working as a sewadar at the gurdwara in Nanded for the past two years.
Singh, a resident of Pune who was reportedly working as an advocate, allegedly approached Badal and tried to stab him in the stomach with a kirpan. He was overpowered and taken into custody soon after the attack, with an investigation underway.
The attacker was also reportedly injured in the incident, while Badal sustained an injury to his hand.
Nanded SP Dr Nilabh Rohan said Singh initially told investigators that he was upset over the drug problem in Punjab. However, no links to any gang have been established so far, and the exact motive remains unclear. He is currently being questioned, Rohan said.
Visuals showed Singh’s turban coming off during the scuffle. People at the spot helped him re-tie it before he was taken away by authorities, keeping in mind the significance of the turban in Sikh tradition.
Nanded is one of Sikhism’s holiest pilgrimage centres and is home to Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, one of the five Takhts of the faith. Guru Gobind Singh spent his final days there and declared the Guru Granth Sahib the eternal Guru.
The gurdwara, located on the outskirts of the city, is surrounded by forest. The gurdwara is controlled by a Nihang sampradaya and is not managed by the board that oversees the main gurdwara in Nanded Sahib.
The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, with leaders from different political parties denouncing the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the health of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in a phone conversation with his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
This is the second time Badal has been attacked publicly.
In December 2024, Badal survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Narayan Singh Chaura, a former Khalistani militant, had attacked him. Badal was unharmed, while security personnel quickly overpowered Chaura and arrested him at the spot.
(With inputs from Sudhir Suryawanshi)