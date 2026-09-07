Wild elephant electrocuted by live wire set up to protect crops in Latehar village

RANCHI: A wild elephant was killed after coming into contact with an electrified wire, installed to protect crops in Kusi Tola of Komar village, under Balumath police station of Latehar.

According to locals, a villager had set up an electric wire around his home to protect his crops and house from the herd of elephants, which has been quite active in the region for the last few weeks.

One of the elephants from the herd came into contact with the wire, resulting in its death on the spot. After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Forest Department and Balumath Police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation.

Forest Department officials inspected the site and gathered information from the villagers.

According to reports, Bifa Oraon, a resident of Kusi Tola, had a maize crop growing around his house. About five days ago, a herd of wild elephants had entered the village to eat the maize and damaged the standing crops.

“Anticipating the elephants’ return, Bifa Oraon had installed an electric wire around his home to keep the animals away from his crops and property and connected it to a power supply,” said a villager, Pappu Mahto. As expected, the herd returned to the village, and one of the elephants came into contact with the live wire and was electrocuted, he added.