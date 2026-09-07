Zero-budget ‘Gyan Sabha’ transforms morning assemblies into knowledge hubs at government schools in Bilaspur

RAIPUR: Across government schools in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, about 100 km from the state capital, morning assemblies are no longer limited to roll calls and traditional prayers.

From this Teacher’s Day (September 5), the opening bell has also become a time for curiosity, critical thinking, and learning about world affairs through an innovative, district-wide initiative called ‘Gyan Sabha: Daily General Knowledge Series’.

What makes the initiative even remarkable is that it operates entirely on a zero-budget model. It aims to move students away from rote learning and encourage curiosity and competitive awareness in Bilaspur’s classrooms.

The concept evolved as a grassroots experiment in the Bilha administrative block of Bilaspur.

A team of government teachers, state civil service qualifiers and academic mentors, including Praveen Dubey, Ram Dwivedi, Lakshmi, Poleshwar Yadav, Smriti, PSC-select Atul Patel, and retired finance officer Satyendra Shah, designed engaging, child-friendly modules targeting real-world comprehension.

Between July 1 and August 31, Bilha quietly published and tested 50 daily editions, showing that meaningful educational change and academic reform can be achieved through dedication rather than large financial outlays.