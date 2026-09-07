Zero-budget ‘Gyan Sabha’ transforms morning assemblies into knowledge hubs at government schools in Bilaspur

RAIPUR: Across government schools in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, about 100 km from the state capital, morning assemblies are no longer limited to roll calls and traditional prayers.
From this Teacher’s Day (September 5), the opening bell has also become a time for curiosity, critical thinking, and learning about world affairs through an innovative, district-wide initiative called ‘Gyan Sabha: Daily General Knowledge Series’.
What makes the initiative even remarkable is that it operates entirely on a zero-budget model. It aims to move students away from rote learning and encourage curiosity and competitive awareness in Bilaspur’s classrooms.
The concept evolved as a grassroots experiment in the Bilha administrative block of Bilaspur.
A team of government teachers, state civil service qualifiers and academic mentors, including Praveen Dubey, Ram Dwivedi, Lakshmi, Poleshwar Yadav, Smriti, PSC-select Atul Patel, and retired finance officer Satyendra Shah, designed engaging, child-friendly modules targeting real-world comprehension.
Between July 1 and August 31, Bilha quietly published and tested 50 daily editions, showing that meaningful educational change and academic reform can be achieved through dedication rather than large financial outlays.
The daily content is shared through the official digital groups with school clusters and principals. School heads display the day's material on bulletin boards and conduct brief readings of "Today’s Fact" and "Today’s Message" during morning assembly. Teachers then dedicate 5 to 10 minutes post-assembly to conduct debates, questions and answers, and discussion.
The initiative follows a simple philosophy: "Children shouldn't just read; they must learn.” Its curriculum covers a wide range of subjects, including the local history of Bilaspur and Chhattisgarh, national events, global geopolitics, STEM, environmental science and defence updates.
Recognising its potential to help bridge the competitive gap faced by rural students, Collector Sanjay Agarwal led the expansion of the initiative across all four blocks of Bilaspur.
With guidance from former In-charge DEO Ajay Kaushik, current In-charge DEO Varsha Dubey and District Nodal Officer Bhupendra Kaushik (BEO Bilha), education officials in Kota, Masturi and Takhatpur have officially integrated the programme into daily school schedules.
The initiative is also reaching the wider community.
In Selar village, Bilha Janpad Vice President Vikram Singh has turned village walls into open learning spaces through community wall-writing.