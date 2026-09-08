1999 Staines murder: SC slams Odisha government for sitting on Dara Singh’s remission plea

NEW DELHI: Coming down heavily on the Odisha government and the authorities concerned for sitting on the premature release/remission plea of Rabindra Kumar Pal, alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, the Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that the state cannot keep the plea lingering indefinitely.

A two-judge Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi said, “You cannot keep it lingering like this. You have to take a decision, either yes or no,” and directed the state to take a decision before the next hearing on September 17.

Granting one last opportunity to the Odisha Sentence Review Board to decide on Singh’s premature release, the court expressed strong displeasure over the board’s inaction despite multiple orders directing the government and authorities to take a decision on the matter.

“Whatever decision you want to take, take it. Otherwise we will take our own,” the bench told the state.

The apex court also observed that the state’s delay in deciding the remission plea was unacceptable. The Odisha government had submitted that the Directorate of Prisons was awaiting a report from Keonjhar district jail, where Singh is currently lodged, as well as antecedent verification from Uttar Pradesh.

The court, however, said the remission plea had to be decided by the Sentence Review Board and not the jail authorities, observing that the delay affected the rights of a prisoner.

At an earlier hearing on August 19, the court had observed, “If you (Odisha govt) don't decide, we will,” while criticising the Odisha Sentence Review Board for failing to take a decision on Singh’s premature release.

“You take a decision whatever you want to. Otherwise we will take our own. If you don't take a decision, we will,” the bench had said.

Singh is seeking remission of his sentence and has stated that he has spent more than 25 years in prison. Under the state’s remission policy, remission can be considered for convicts whose death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment after completion of 25 years of incarceration.

Last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Odisha government to consider and decide Singh’s remission plea within six weeks. However, no decision was taken, prompting the apex court to come down heavily on the state.