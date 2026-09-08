DA row: Punjab government employees observe pen-down strike over long-pending demands

CHANDIGARH: Work at several government offices across Punjab was disrupted on Tuesday as ministerial staff observed a statewide pen-down strike and mass casual leave, demanding the release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA), implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and withdrawal of the government’s letter terming their August 27 mass leave as “unauthorised leave”.

Today, it was only the ministerial staff in all departments that protested, though buses plied as usual and schools and healthcare institutions remained open. Only the ministerial staff in these institutions did not do any work as they were on a pen-down strike against the Punjab government over various long-pending demands, including the release of their pending dearness allowance.

Under the banner of the Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch, they also held protests at their respective offices at the Civil Secretariat, offices of various departments, at the district level, and boycotted official work by shutting down their computers.

In both the main and the mini-secretariat of the Punjab Government and in all directorates located in Chandigarh and Mohali, the employees refused to work in the morning and, by midday, they gathered outside the offices and raised slogans against the government. At the Main Secretariat, employees wearing ‘Rosh’ (protest) badges gathered in large numbers to protest.