Eiffel Tower reopens after staff strike over BAPS delegation; MEA says matter ‘purely between entities concerned’

NEW DELHI: The Eiffel Tower reopened on Tuesday after a staff strike shut the Paris landmark for a day over allegations that female employees were asked to leave their posts or avoid certain areas during a private visit by a delegation linked to the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the controversy had no bearing on the government and was a matter between the organisations involved. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was aware of the opening of a BAPS temple in the Paris region but distanced New Delhi from the Eiffel Tower dispute.
“We are aware of the opening of a temple by the BAPS Sanstha in the Paris area. As to the particular issue pertaining to the Tower, this is a matter purely between the entities concerned,” Jaiswal said.
Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual participation in the inauguration of the BAPS temple, Jaiswal said it was customary for the Prime Minister to convey his greetings on such occasions.
“It is a common practice for the Prime Minister to convey his good wishes on such occasions. In this case, it was done virtually. There is no cause for any comment in this regard,” he said.
The controversy followed allegations by Eiffel Tower staff that women workers were sidelined during the BAPS delegation’s visit.
Staff union representative Diane Davoine said female employees were asked to leave some positions, with some replaced by male colleagues, while others were instructed not to enter certain areas during the delegation’s presence.
“The female employees felt humiliated,” Davoine said, adding that workers had opened talks with management to ensure that such treatment was not repeated.
The Eiffel Tower’s operating company, Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), acknowledged that the delegation had requested “to limit interactions with women”, but said such a condition should never have been accepted.
SETE president Ariel Weil reaffirmed the company’s commitment to “republican values and to the equality of men and women”.
BAPS, however, denied that anyone had been denied access to the monument. In a statement, the organisation said the visit had been coordinated in advance with Eiffel Tower staff and apologised to anyone who may have been “hurt or inconvenienced”.
“We are deeply committed to the universal values of mutual respect and service to others,” BAPS said.
The episode triggered a strong political reaction in France. Former prime minister Gabriel Attal said: “In France, no culture, no belief, no worship, nothing nor anyone can come dictate to women their place.”
Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said, “In France, we will never accept that the presence of women be limited,” and called for the full circumstances to be established.
Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire announced an investigation, saying employees’ anger was “legitimate”.
“Equality between women and men will never stop at the foot of our historical monuments, nor anywhere in this city,” he said.
Management has promised a “thorough review” of how the visit was organised, including new rules for VIP delegations. Employees voted to return to work on Tuesday following management commitments, allowing the Eiffel Tower to reopen.