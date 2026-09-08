Eiffel Tower reopens after staff strike over BAPS delegation; MEA says matter ‘purely between entities concerned’

NEW DELHI: The Eiffel Tower reopened on Tuesday after a staff strike shut the Paris landmark for a day over allegations that female employees were asked to leave their posts or avoid certain areas during a private visit by a delegation linked to the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the controversy had no bearing on the government and was a matter between the organisations involved. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was aware of the opening of a BAPS temple in the Paris region but distanced New Delhi from the Eiffel Tower dispute.

“We are aware of the opening of a temple by the BAPS Sanstha in the Paris area. As to the particular issue pertaining to the Tower, this is a matter purely between the entities concerned,” Jaiswal said.