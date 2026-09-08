Ensure availability of anti-snake venom, identify high-risk snakebite areas: NHRC to states

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed all states to ensure adequate availability of anti-snake venom (ASV) so that snakebite victims receive timely and life-saving treatment without delay.

The NHRC also asked the states to immediately identify any unmapped high-risk zones and collect empirical data on snakebite incidents.

The Commission stressed that states must ensure adequate healthcare and emergency infrastructure at health facilities in snakebite-prone areas.

The directions to strengthen health systems for the prevention and treatment of snakebite cases were issued after two complaints were filed over deaths caused by snakebites in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Quoting a complaint from Uttar Pradesh, the Commission said a youth allegedly died due to severe medical negligence, delayed treatment and a lack of emergency life-saving infrastructure at the District Hospital in Chitrakoot after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Khandcha village.

Despite being brought to the district health facility immediately, the victim was allegedly denied timely emergency care, including ASV and ventilator/ICU support, and was instead referred to Prayagraj without adequate emergency transit support, resulting in his death en route.

The complainant alleged that the absence of basic life-saving medical supplies at a district hospital violated the fundamental right to health and life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Seeking the Commission's intervention, the complainant sought an impartial inquiry into the conduct of the doctors and administrators responsible, along with directions to the state government to ensure mandatory availability of ASV and emergency support at all district hospitals. The complainant also sought fair monetary compensation for the victim's family.

The Commission said the allegations made in the complaint prima facie appeared to constitute violations of the victim's human rights.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo directed the Registry to issue notices to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories and seek details of the steps taken to ensure mandatory availability of ASV in all remote and snakebite-prone areas.

The NHRC also asked the states and UTs to submit action-taken reports within four weeks of receiving the letter.