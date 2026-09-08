Five J&K films selected for competitive section of first International Film Festival

SRINAGAR: Five films helmed by directors from the Union Territory have been selected for the J&K Select Section, the competitive category of the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), 2026.

The films were recommended by the Preview Committee constituted for the festival, following a review of submissions and an assessment of their artistic merit and suitability for the competitive section.

The selection reflects a diverse range of narratives, genres and perspectives, with a particular focus on stories rooted in Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, social realities and human experiences.

The four-day first-ever international film festival in J&K got underway yesterday. About 135 films, including 60 foreign films, will be screened during the four-day festival.

The festival, themed "Rang-e-Cinema" (colours of cinema), is being held in Srinagar, Jammu and the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The five selected films by local filmmakers include “Searching for the Grandpa”, directed by Mohammad Wali; “Arifa”, directed by Rohin Ravendran Nair; “Batt Koch (The Lost Lane)”, directed by Siddarth Koul and Ankit Wali; “Tasrufdaar (Djinns of Kashmir)”, directed by Kapil Mattoo; and “Naqsh-e-Daur (The Story of Ghulam Nabi Dhar)”, directed by Baba Tassaduq Hussain.