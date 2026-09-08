Forest officials in Assam rescue wild elephant from deadly snare trap

GUWAHATI: A wild female elephant was rescued jointly by the Assam's forest department and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) after it was found wounded near the Raimona National Park.

Dr Daoharu Baro, manager, WTI said, “The elephant has sustained a deep cut on its trunk caused by the tightly embedded wire snare trap, resulting in significant soft-tissue injury with pus discharge."

The 25-year-old injured elephant was first spotted with its calf on September 1 near the Daogen Gonthong anti-poaching camp along the India-Bhutan border. The forest guards stationed at the camp immediately began tracking its movements over the following days to plan a safe intervention.

On September 7, the elephant was sighted again near the camp area, prompting a swift deployment of a joint veterinary team from the forest department and the WTI.

The team chemically immobilised the animal for a safe and thorough examination.

Baro said, "We have carefully removed the wire, followed by thorough wound cleaning, removal of dead tissue, antiseptic dressing, and provided appropriate wound care.”

The entire procedure was completed in about 30 minutes, after which the elephant was safely guided back into the forest.

A WTI statement said forest officials would continue to closely monitor the elephant to assess its recovery.