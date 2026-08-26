Assam elephant undergoes specialised dental procedure after its tusks were hacked by poachers

GUWAHATI: Mangal Singh, a 16-year-old captive elephant in Assam who was left with life-threatening injuries and exposed pulp cavities after poachers hacked off his tusks, has undergone a specialised dental procedure.

The incident, which occurred in April this year in the Dhulijan forest area of Lakhipathar, Digboi, had sparked widespread outrage and concerns among people over the safety of captive elephants under private ownership.

Following the attack, the elephant’s distressed cries alerted residents, who immediately informed the Digboi Forest Department. Government veterinary teams responded promptly and initiated emergency medical treatment.

Dr Mehedi Hassan, veterinary surgeon, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), said, “During the initial days following the incident, the elephant remained in a critical condition and suffered from severe bleeding. As both tusks were cut from near the roots, the pulp cavities were left exposed, resulting in persistent infection despite regular monitoring and treatment.”

Dr Hassan, along with local veterinary experts, continued to attend to Mangal Singh. He is a captive-born calf with strong social bonds with the family and the surroundings he grew up in.

“The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) team decided to keep the elephant in his familiar surroundings, denying transport to other unfamiliar surroundings, which would have put him under further undue stress, preventing further complications from arising,” the WTI said in a statement.