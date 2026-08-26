Assam elephant undergoes specialised dental procedure after its tusks were hacked by poachers

GUWAHATI: Mangal Singh, a 16-year-old captive elephant in Assam who was left with life-threatening injuries and exposed pulp cavities after poachers hacked off his tusks, has undergone a specialised dental procedure.
The incident, which occurred in April this year in the Dhulijan forest area of Lakhipathar, Digboi, had sparked widespread outrage and concerns among people over the safety of captive elephants under private ownership.
Following the attack, the elephant’s distressed cries alerted residents, who immediately informed the Digboi Forest Department. Government veterinary teams responded promptly and initiated emergency medical treatment.
Dr Mehedi Hassan, veterinary surgeon, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), said, “During the initial days following the incident, the elephant remained in a critical condition and suffered from severe bleeding. As both tusks were cut from near the roots, the pulp cavities were left exposed, resulting in persistent infection despite regular monitoring and treatment.”
Dr Hassan, along with local veterinary experts, continued to attend to Mangal Singh. He is a captive-born calf with strong social bonds with the family and the surroundings he grew up in.
“The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) team decided to keep the elephant in his familiar surroundings, denying transport to other unfamiliar surroundings, which would have put him under further undue stress, preventing further complications from arising,” the WTI said in a statement.
In view of his prolonged suffering and the continuing risk of the infection, a specialised partial pulpotomy procedure was performed by a joint veterinary team under the leadership of Dr Bhaskar Choudhury from the WTI on Wednesday at Margherita.
Such intensive procedures require multidisciplinary teams, and the CWRC team ensured that it was done with utmost care.
Dr Bhupen Sarma, professor (retired), Department of Surgery and Radiology and an expert on elephant anaesthesia; a special team of orthodontics from Tinsukia led by Dr Abhishek Ojha, senior veterinarians from the Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Rabi Shankar Choudhury, Dr Bishwajit Barua and Dr Mehedi Hassan of WTI were part of the procedure.
Rohini Kumar Das, Divisional Forest Officer, Digboi, said the department would ensure post-operative care for the next seven days.
Dr Choudhury, who is also the CWRC Centre Manager, said, “It is disheartening to see this majestic sub-adult tusker suffer such brutality. The circumstances surrounding the loss of his tusks are deeply concerning and highlight the need for greater protection of elephants, including those under private ownership. At this point, our priority is to ensure that Mangal Singh receives the care and treatment that he needs to recover.”
Jose Louies, CEO of WTI, said the case highlighted the severe physical and psychological consequences of illegal ivory-related activities, reinforcing the need for continued vigilance, stronger protection measures and swift action against wildlife criminals.