India building diverse health workforce, focusing on underserved areas: JP Nadda

Highlighting the targeted expansion of postgraduate capacity, Nadda said schemes for increasing medical seats were extended in September 2025, with a target of creating 10,000 additional postgraduate seats by 2028-29. Priority has been accorded to underserved areas and shortage specialities such as emergency medicine, geriatrics, psychiatry and family medicine.

Stressing the importance of a strong and diversified healthcare workforce, he said 157 new nursing colleges are being established alongside existing medical colleges.

“These institutions are expected to add approximately 15,700 nursing graduates annually, with particular emphasis on improving access to quality and affordable nursing education in underserved districts and states/Union Territories,” he added.

He further noted that nurse practitioner programmes have been introduced in 10 critical specialities, supported by the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Act, 2023.

On India's efforts to expand the allied and healthcare workforce, Nadda said the government has announced the creation of one lakh allied and healthcare professionals over five years, supported by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, and the establishment of the National Commission in 2024.

The Commission brings 57 diverse allied and healthcare professions under a structured regulatory framework.

Nadda highlighted the role of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in providing comprehensive primary healthcare, including screening, early identification and referral services.

Ayushman Arogya Shivirs further extend screening and specialist consultations to underserved communities, he said.

He also highlighted the role of Community Health Centres and First Referral Units in providing specialist and referral services.

“To improve the availability and retention of specialists in difficult areas, India is adopting flexible mechanisms including competitive remuneration, difficult-area allowances, in-sourcing of speciality services, performance-based incentives and fixed-tenure postings,” he said.

The minister also emphasised that India is leveraging digital health technologies to overcome geographical barriers and extend access to specialist services.

Platforms such as eSanjeevani and ABHA-enabled digital health records are facilitating teleconsultations, referrals and continuity of care, particularly for populations in remote and underserved areas.

“These measures reflect a team-based and continuum-of-care approach to advancing equity in specialized care,” he said.

A key outcome of RC79 was the adoption of the “Dili Declaration on Human Resources for Health: Equity in Specialized Care” by the health ministers of member states of the WHO South-East Asia Region.

Through the declaration, the 11 member states have committed to a comprehensive set of actions aimed at addressing health workforce shortages, maldistribution and the growing need for specialised healthcare.

The declaration calls for aligning health workforce planning, education and financing with current and future demographic, epidemiological and health emergency preparedness needs.

It also calls for policies to attract, recruit, deploy, retain and improve the performance of specialist health workers, particularly in rural and underserved areas, guided by the WHO Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel.

The declaration further emphasises optimising the existing workforce through task-sharing, mentoring, rotational outreach and visiting specialist programmes, including collaboration with qualified and registered traditional, complementary and integrated medicine practitioners.