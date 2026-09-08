Jharkhand BJP launches statewide agitation, seeks withdrawal of cases against students, CBI Probe

RANCHI: Jharkhand BJP on Tuesday launched a statewide agitation in support of protesting students after the state government failed to respond to its 48-hour ultimatum seeking withdrawal of cases against students and a CBI probe into recruitment examinations. The party has scheduled demonstrations and plans to lay siege to the offices of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) across all 24 districts from September 8 to 11.

BJP workers took to the streets and raised slogans against the government in Ranchi, Dumka, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur and Garhwa on Monday.

Earlier, the BJP had issued the ultimatum to the JMM-led Hemant Soren government over cases filed against students protesting alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations. State BJP president Aditya Sahu said that the party had earlier approached the Chief Secretary with a memorandum and issued the 48-hour ultimatum, but its demands were ignored.

Sahu said that the BJP would continue its agitation in the interest of students.

“BJP has stood with students from the very beginning and will continue to do so. If students face injustice or oppression, the party will persist in agitating against it,” said Sahu.

In Ranchi, BJP workers marched from Shaheed Chowk to the District Collectorate, shouting slogans against Chief Minister Hemant Soren throughout the route.

Several leaders including State President Aditya Sahu, Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal, Ranchi MLA CP Singh, former MP Deepak Prakash, and Ranchi Mayor Roshni Khalkho were present during the protest.