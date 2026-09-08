Manipur musician's death: Rahul Gandhi questions Shah on 'growing lawlessness' in the country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Modi government over the alleged beating to death of a Manipuri musician in Delhi, questioning the role of the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police in addressing what he called “growing lawlessness” and demanding a swift investigation.
C Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old musician from Manipur, died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his apartment in Kilokari village early Monday. Officials said Singh had objected to the group allegedly shouting and drinking alcohol outside his home.
Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the incident.
“Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it,” Gandhi said in a post on X.
“A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country’s capital,” he said, adding that families from the Northeast living in Delhi were now questioning whether they were safe.
“After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today — are we safe here?” Gandhi said.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also questioned what Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Police were doing to tackle what he described as “growing lawlessness”, particularly against people from the Northeast.
Gandhi called for a “swift investigation” and said those responsible must be brought to justice. He also expressed condolences to Singh’s family.
The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call reporting the assault on Singh, who had been living in Kilokari village for several years.
According to a preliminary police inquiry, Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, had objected to a group of men allegedly creating a disturbance outside his home. He was assaulted with punches and blows and sustained serious injuries.
Singh’s son, Yaiphaba, took him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later died, police said.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the assault and Singh’s death.
The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), also condoled Singh’s death and described him as a “respected Manipuri musician”.
The students’ body said Singh had reportedly gone downstairs after a group of men were allegedly drinking and creating a disturbance outside his apartment. When he asked them to lower the noise, he was allegedly attacked and suffered severe injuries, to which he later succumbed.
(With inputs from PTI)