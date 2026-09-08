Manipur musician's death: Rahul Gandhi questions Shah on 'growing lawlessness' in the country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Modi government over the alleged beating to death of a Manipuri musician in Delhi, questioning the role of the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police in addressing what he called “growing lawlessness” and demanding a swift investigation.

C Vikram Singh, a 54-year-old musician from Manipur, died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his apartment in Kilokari village early Monday. Officials said Singh had objected to the group allegedly shouting and drinking alcohol outside his home.

Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the incident.

“Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country’s capital,” he said, adding that families from the Northeast living in Delhi were now questioning whether they were safe.

“After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today — are we safe here?” Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also questioned what Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Police were doing to tackle what he described as “growing lawlessness”, particularly against people from the Northeast.

Gandhi called for a “swift investigation” and said those responsible must be brought to justice. He also expressed condolences to Singh’s family.