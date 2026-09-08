National Film Awards in Gujarat's Kevadia a major initiative to take event beyond Delhi, says I&B Ministry

The decision to hold the 72nd National Film Awards in Kevadia in Gujarat is a major policy initiative to take the event beyond New Delhi and hold it in various parts of the country, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said on Tuesday.

The award ceremony, which will bring together filmmakers, actors, technicians, and other artists from across the country to celebrate outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for the year 2024, will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu on September 22.

Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards are the country’s most prestigious honours for excellence in cinema. Over seven decades, the awards have recognised outstanding creative and technical achievements across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema, while reflecting the rich linguistic, cultural and regional diversity of Indian filmmaking, the ministry said in a press release.

"In a major policy initiative, it has been decided by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to hold National Film Awards in various parts of the country taking beyond the National Capital. The ceremony at Ekta Nagar this year will bring together cinematic talent from across India, embody the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’," it said.

"Article 370" has been named the best feature film and its lead star Yami Gautam the best actress. Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will share the best actor prize for their roles in "Bramayugam" and "Chandu Champion", respectively.

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has been named the best debut director award for "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.