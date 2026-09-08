Navy chief heads to Australia, NZ to firm up Indo-Pacific maritime web

NEW DELHI: Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan will begin a two-country visit to Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday for high-level military talks, as India works to build a wider web of operational maritime partnerships across the Indo-Pacific with countries that sit astride its eastern sea lanes.

In Australia, Adm Swaminathan will meet Chief of Navy Vice Adm Matthew Buckley and Chief of the Defence Force Adm Mark Hammond, besides holding talks with Vice Adm Justin Jones, the Commander Joint Operations, the Navy said on Tuesday.

The discussions will cover operational interaction, interoperability, information-sharing, training and professional exchanges, according to the statement. Adm Swaminathan will also visit operational and training establishments for talks on maritime capabilities, emerging technologies and professional military education.

The visit comes two months after PM Narendra Modi travelled to Australia for the third India-Australia annual summit, where the two sides described defence and security cooperation as a "cornerstone" of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also adopted a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap to step up information-sharing, capability development and operational coordination.

The naval relationship with Canberra has acquired a substantial operational dimension in recent years. The Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement inked in 2020 allows Indian and Australian warships and aircraft to use each other's facilities for logistics support, while the two navies exercise together regularly through AUSINDEX. Australia has also been part of the Malabar exercise with India, the US and Japan since 2020. The wider engagement spans all three services, including Indian participation in Australia's Pitch Black air exercise and the bilateral AUSTRAHIND army drills.