India, Australia relations at 'great heights': PM Modi tells Indian diaspora, lauds their role in strengthening ties

The Prime Minister talked of the deep connect of the diaspora with India.

"There must be many among you who manage at least two time zones in your households. Here, children return from school according to Australian time, while grandparents back in India are waiting to connect via video call. It might be the weekend here, yet a live stream of a wedding in India is playing," he said.

"And alongside this routine, you are all contributing with full vigour to Australia's development. I am proud of you all. We Indians are just like sugar dissolving in milk, making it even sweeter. We Indians keep infusing the world with the essence of our love. The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian. The lentils and vegetables are Australian, yet they are tempered with authentic Indian spices," he added.

It is stated that the city of Melbourne offers a glimpse of all four seasons in a single day, PM Modi said, adding that the Indian community has made it even more vibrant with its own cultural hues.

"Here in Melbourne and the surrounding areas, there are many places and markets infused with the spirit of Indianness. Some call them 'Little India,' while others call them 'Mini India'; whatever the name, they are steeped in Indian culture. Someone showed me a video of one such market. The video mentioned that sales are constantly going on there. People get completely swept up in the excitement of these sales; even if one isn't in the mood to shop, one ends up buying something anyway. 'Sale ke chakkar mein log ghanchakkar ban jate hain'," he said.

Earlier, Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan on Thursday described India as "a country we trust" and underscored the deep people-to-people ties between India and the Australian state, saying the Indian community is "part of who we are" in Victoria.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the community event, Allan said Victoria deeply values its partnership with India and welcomed Indian students, businesses, families and ideas.

"Mr Modi, I do invite you to take this message back home with you to India. Victoria respects India. We value your people. We welcome your students, your businesses, your families, your ideas. In Victoria, the Indian community is not just accepted, they are part of who we are," Allan said.

Highlighting the growing strategic and economic relationship with India, the Victoria Premier said, "India is not just a country we trade with, it is a country we trust."

In his remarks, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the energy that "we feel in here tonight defines the Australia-India partnership".

"It is this enthusiasm and dynamism that drives the positivity and promise of our two nations and peoples," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)