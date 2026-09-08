NDA built 50,000 rail coaches after 2014, Cong regime could not build 50,000 toilets in 10 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the previous Congress-led governments for the slow pace of development in the country, saying "Naraz Fufa" will now question how the dedicated freight corridor will benefit truck drivers.

“After 2014, India built 50,000 modern rail coaches. The previous (Congress) regime could not build even 50,000 toilets in 10 years,” Modi said.

He was addressing a large gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of Rs 35,000 crore projects, at a programme in Vadodara in Gujarat.

Modi inaugurated three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai with Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, marking completion of the project.

“Dedicated freight corridors are the lifeline of a fast-developing India. India’s transformation is accelerating because of this modern freight network,” Modi said.

Earlier, passenger and goods trains had to run on the same tracks, slowing down both passenger travel and freight movement but the Dedicated Freight Corridor has changed this, he said.

“Naraz Fufa will now scream: what will happen to truckers? Fufa has some work now,” Modi said, without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.