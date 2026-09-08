PM Modi urges fintech sector to expand UPI globally, cut remittance costs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on India’s fintech industry to expand the global footprint of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), particularly by linking it with payment systems in countries with large Indian diaspora populations, to reduce remittance costs and speed up money transfers.

Addressing the 7th Global Fintech Fest after its inauguration, Modi said UPI should focus on countries that have large Indian communities, high trade volumes with India or are willing to partner with New Delhi to connect their payment systems.

“Indians work in large numbers in foreign countries. They are the largest remitters of money. A part of the remittances goes away as transaction costs; UPI can help in saving on these costs and the money can also reach families faster,” he said.

UPI is now live in 11 countries and has been linked with Singapore’s local payment system, Modi said, describing the integration as making cross-border transactions between the two countries almost as seamless as domestic payments.

He said India should move beyond being a user of global payment technologies and play a role in setting standards and connecting them with systems worldwide.

Modi also called for the next phase of fintech growth to focus beyond payments, including easier access to savings, pensions, insurance and other financial services.