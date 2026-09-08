Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka after taking charge as Punjab Congress in-charge

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at 10 Janpath in New Delhi after being appointed the party’s Punjab in-charge.

Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, party sources said the leaders discussed the Congress’s roadmap and initial strategy for the Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled for 2027.

The All India Congress Committee appointed Pilot as the party’s new Punjab in-charge on September 5, replacing former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. The organisational change, announced months ahead of the Assembly elections, is being viewed as part of the Congress high command’s efforts to strengthen the state unit and challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress is the principal opposition party in Punjab, but Pilot’s immediate challenge will be to reconcile differences among its leaders and factions.

Several senior leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, command their own political constituencies and spheres of influence.

Differences among senior Punjab Congress leaders have repeatedly surfaced in recent months. Pilot’s appointment is therefore being seen as an attempt by the party leadership to contain internal divisions and present a united organisation ahead of the elections.

Pilot brings extensive organisational experience to the assignment. He served as Rajasthan Congress president from 2014 to 2020, taking charge after the party was reduced to 21 seats in the 2013 Assembly elections. He was appointed the Congress’s Chhattisgarh in-charge after its defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections and worked to reorganise the state unit and mobilise party workers. Sukhdeo Bhagat has now been given charge of Chhattisgarh in his place.