SC seeks notifications on constitution of Assam Foreigners Tribunals in 117 cases

NEW DELHI: In a development with far-reaching implications for Assam's citizenship determination regime, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to bring on record the relevant notifications, constituting orders and notices pursuant to which FT (Foreigners Tribunals) references came to be registered.

A two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, was hearing a batch of approximately 117 matters arising from FT proceedings in Assam, where a significant issue has emerged — whether the Tribunals that declared persons as foreigners were duly constituted under law.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the top Court sought clarity on the precise notifications, orders or other instruments by which the concerned FTs were constituted and vested with authority to entertain references.

While the parent statutory framework governing foreigners and FTs exists, it was pointed out by the petitioners that no specific notification or constituting order concerning the respective Tribunals in these cases has been placed on record. The State of Assam has also, at this stage, not placed material clarifying the precise legal and administrative instruments under which the concerned Tribunals were constituted, the petitioner contended before the court.