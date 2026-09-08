Sharia courts have no legal authority to dissolve marriages: Chhattisgarh High Court

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that religious bodies like 'Sharia courts' or Dar-ul-Qaza possess no legal authority or status to grant a divorce.

Delivering the judgment in a writ petition filed by a Raipur-based Muslim woman, Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad declared that any "verdict," "order," or fatwa issued by extra-judicial religious forums is at best a non-binding opinion and cannot be enforced through coercive process or treated as a substitute for a decree passed by a court of law.

The petitioner, Nirosh Abbasi, had challenged a communication-cum-order dated January 18, 2022, issued by the Idara-E-Shariya Islami Court in Raipur.

The document purportedly declared that her marriage to her second husband, Mohd. Abid Khan, had ended through divorce.

Prior to this order, Abbasi had already initiated legal proceedings, lodging an FIR under Section 498-A (cruelty by husband or relatives) and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the women police station, Raipur, citing alleged domestic harassment.

Despite the pendency of statutory legal proceedings, the Idara-E-Shariya issued an order declaring that a divorce had taken place.

Aggrieved by this extra-judicial determination, Abbasi approached the High Court seeking to quash the order and challenge the legitimacy of such parallel judicial establishments.

Appearing for the State of Chhattisgarh, the additional advocate general argued that the Indian constitution does not recognise any parallel religious judiciary.

The husband said that he had independently pronounced Talaq-e-Hasan over three distinct intervals in 2021 due to domestic discord and argued that the religious body's letter was merely a communication of that fact.