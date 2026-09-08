WHO honours India for sustaining maternal, neonatal tetanus elimination for a decade

NEW DELHI: India’s role in sustaining the elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNTE) over the past decade earned it recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

The honour came at the ongoing 79th Session of the WHO Regional Committee, where India received two WHO South-East Asia Regional awards recognising the country’s sustained achievements in critical areas of public health.

The second recognition was for India’s strong leadership in addressing non-communicable diseases through primary healthcare, including its achievement of national targets for placing people with hypertension and diabetes on protocol-based management.

Taking to X, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said, “India’s public health achievements received significant recognition at the 79th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia, where I had the honour of receiving WHO South-East Asia Region awards on behalf of the country for sustaining the elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus over the past decade, and for India’s leadership in tackling noncommunicable diseases through primary health care.”