BJP chief Nabin says India's youth are with Modi, turning from job-seekers to job-creators

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday asserted that the country’s youth are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said young Indians are participating and contributing across various fields, moving beyond being merely job-seekers to becoming job-creators through start-ups and unicorns.
Speaking to the media at the BJP’s central office, Nitin also highlighted the transformation and development work being carried out in villages located along the country’s borders.
"There was a time when border villages were referred to as the last villages of India. PM Modi changed that narrative and called them the first villages of India. This has not only transformed the lives of people residing in those villages along the borders but also changed the way people think about these villages and the communities residing there," Nabin claimed.
Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said the country’s youth, once immersed in an atmosphere of despair, are now breaking records under the leadership and support of PM Modi.
"It is happening since PM Modi, who, since 2014, took up the task of placing the youth in an environment of hope and optimism", he said.
Highlighting the work done towards the eradication of Naxalism, Nabin further said that every Indian is now progressing with dignity and that Naxalism has been almost eradicated. "We have made significant progress in ending Naxalism. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s progress has not been limited to development. Our cultural identity and heritage have also been strengthened. From Ram Temple to Kashi Vishwanath, PM has worked to preserve, restore and develop the country’s rich culture heritage," he claimed.
Touching upon India’s economic transformation from being labelled a 'fragile' economy to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy, the BJP chief said that when Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister, the country was facing policy paralysis and was counted among the "Fragile Five" economies.
"Now, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and India's stature and standing on the global stage have also increased significantly to an extent of being widely accepted and respected", he claimed.
Nabin further said that PM Modi has translated the mantra of his developmental politics — “Saab ka Sath, Saab Ka Vikas”. “From the very first day as PM, the motto and guiding words that remained in his mind were working for Saab ke vikas with ‘Saab ke prayas, Saab ke Sath. He always turned the vikas mantra into a resolution and succeeded in taking the mantra on the ground and fruitful implementation."
During the media briefing, Nabin also said that the BJP will take the message of Modi's public service to every person. He said that Modi has brought hope to the country's youth and shifted the focus to women-led development. Highlighting the government’s welfare measures, Nabin claimed that 25 crore families have been brought out of poverty.