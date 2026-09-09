BJP chief Nabin says India's youth are with Modi, turning from job-seekers to job-creators

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday asserted that the country’s youth are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said young Indians are participating and contributing across various fields, moving beyond being merely job-seekers to becoming job-creators through start-ups and unicorns.

Speaking to the media at the BJP’s central office, Nitin also highlighted the transformation and development work being carried out in villages located along the country’s borders.

"There was a time when border villages were referred to as the last villages of India. PM Modi changed that narrative and called them the first villages of India. This has not only transformed the lives of people residing in those villages along the borders but also changed the way people think about these villages and the communities residing there," Nabin claimed.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said the country’s youth, once immersed in an atmosphere of despair, are now breaking records under the leadership and support of PM Modi.

"It is happening since PM Modi, who, since 2014, took up the task of placing the youth in an environment of hope and optimism", he said.

Highlighting the work done towards the eradication of Naxalism, Nabin further said that every Indian is now progressing with dignity and that Naxalism has been almost eradicated. "We have made significant progress in ending Naxalism. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s progress has not been limited to development. Our cultural identity and heritage have also been strengthened. From Ram Temple to Kashi Vishwanath, PM has worked to preserve, restore and develop the country’s rich culture heritage," he claimed.