Chandigarh railway station to see 36-day disruption due to reconstruction

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh railway station will undergo its longest-ever disruption from Thursday till October 15 as major reconstruction work will be undertaken at the station.

The key lines and platforms will be shut in rotation. The disruption will lead to cancellations, partial cancellations and short-termination of trains, as well as platform changes.

Passengers travelling to and from the city will have to plan their journeys carefully for over a month.

Under the upgradation process, a balance through roof will be erected, and the girders of the foot overbridge will be removed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

The railway has divided the work into three 12-day phases: September 10 to 21, September 22 to October 3, and October 4 to 15.

The block will affect train operations in phases, with 12 trains cancelled and several others shifted to Ambala Cantonment or Mohali for their departure or termination.

Some trains will also be partially cancelled and short-terminated between Chandigarh and Ambala. Major trains cancelled are Amritsar-Chandigarh-Amritsar (14541-42), Chandigarh-Ferozepur-Chandigarh (14629-30), Kalka-Ambala-Kalka, Kalka-Delhi-Kalka and DLPC-Kalka-DLPC.

Under the revised arrangements, six trains will be operated from Ambala, while eight trains will be operated from Mohali.

Passengers who normally board these services from Chandigarh may have to travel to Ambala or Mohali railway station to catch their trains.

Passengers whose journeys originate or terminate at Chandigarh have been advised to check their train’s originating station, termination point and scheduled departure time before leaving home.

Six more train pairs, including the Rishikesh–Chandigarh, Ajmer-Chandigarh and Udaipur–Chandigarh services, will be short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala Cantt on specified days, with their Chandigarh leg cancelled each time.