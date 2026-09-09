CM Mann must get FM Harpal Cheema to resign, ensure impartial probe: Rahul Gandhi on Punjab villager 'suicide'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the AAP government in Punjab over the alleged suicide of a villager who had questioned Finance Minister Harpal Cheema about the continuing supply of drugs, demanding that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately seek the minister’s resignation and ensure an independent investigation.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that a “dangerous pattern” was emerging under the AAP government, claiming that those who question the administration’s failures face threats and torture.

Gulzar Singh, a 47-year-old Dalit from Dirba in Sangrur district, died on Monday night after allegedly consuming poison. His family claimed that he had questioned Cheema about the availability of drugs in the area during an event in Dirba on September 6.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “A dangerous pattern is emerging under Punjab’s AAP government — if you question the government’s failures, the response comes in the form of threats and torture.”

"Gulzar Singh ji, from the Dalit community, who had to watch his son fall victim to drugs, asked the Finance Minister just this much: why has the government failed so miserably in stopping the drug trade? For just this, he was tortured and humiliated so much, pressured so intensely to apologize, that he consumed poison," Gandhi said.