Congress alleges Rs 10,000 cr tax evasion via RUPPs, claims 'sham parties' were BJP's 'C team'

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government, alleging a Rs 10,000 crore income tax evasion “scam” involving unrecognised political parties and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh asked who was the “Chanakya” behind the 3,260 “sham political parties” and who was the “true mastermind” of the alleged scam.

“The Modi government must answer to the nation,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), you failed to bring back black money from abroad, and citizens have yet to receive the promised Rs 15 lakh each; yet, it now appears that a scheme to launder black money -- turning it ‘white’ -- is underway right here in the country under the BJP’s patronage,” he said.