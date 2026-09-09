Jharkhand SIR: Three Afghan nationals found on Jamshedpur voter rolls, probe ordered

JAMSHEDPUR: In a shocking revelation during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Jamshedpur, the names of three Afghan nationals were found on the voter list. Verification confirmed that the three individuals are Afghan citizens whose names had been included in the electoral roll.

According to Sub-Divisional Officer Arnab Mishra, discrepancies were found in the documents of three individuals, Asil Khan, Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Ibrahim, during verification of the voter list for the Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency. Subsequently, the District Election Officer issued notices to them.

When they failed to submit the required documents in response to the notices, their passports were examined, confirming that they are Afghan citizens.

The three names were listed at serial numbers 30, 31 and 33 for polling station number 286 in the Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency.

The three individuals had completed the voter revision process, and their names were included in the draft electoral roll. However, the matter came to light during document verification. Legal action will be taken against them if they are found guilty.

The Election Commission is now investigating how the names of the foreign nationals came to be included in the voter list and who assisted them in the process.