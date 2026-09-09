No heinous offence or bodily injury: SC allows withdrawal of Covid-time cases against MPs, MLAs from Himachal

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to many Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the state government to withdraw prosecution in 63 criminal cases involving these MPs and MLAs against whom cases have been registered in connection with public demonstrations and dharnas during the COVID-19 period.

"There is no reason to deny the request where allegations did not involve heinous offences or bodily injury," said the three-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, and it allowed the State of HP's plea.

The bench also said that they are not hardened criminals, but public representatives raising public grievances.

After the Supreme Court's green signal allowing the state government to withdraw prosecution in 63 criminal cases involving these MPs and MLAs, the trial courts will now formally close them.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh High Court had permitted withdrawal in 15 cases. But on Wednesday, the Supreme Court found no justification for restricting withdrawal to those cases when State had sought withdrawal in the remaining as well.