Rahul Army defamation case: 'Everyone equal before us', says SC; directs to file request for early hearing

NEW DELHI: In a criminal defamation case against senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks on the India-China clash, the Supreme Court on Wednesday -- after being apprised of the complainant's plea for an early hearing -- underscored "equality before law."

The Supreme Court said that the complainant will have to make a formal request for early listing.

"Let us follow the procedure. File an application seeking early hearing. Everyone is equal before us. Please file an application for early hearing. We will take it up," observed the bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The top court's remarks came during a mentioning on Wednesday by senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the complainant, Uday Shankar Srivastava, former Director, BRO (Border Roads Organisation).

Bhatia sought an early hearing in the case, saying Gandhi's appeal against the summons has not been taken up for five months and he is not a VVIP.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is not a VVIP. The matter was listed five months ago also and was not taken up. This does not augur well for the institution as well," Bhatia said and sought early hearing into the case against the Leader of Opposition (LOP).