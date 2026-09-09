'Ready to give up' reservation if casteism ends, says Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said opposing reservation was against the Constitution and asserted that if casteism ended, "we are ready to give up reservation".

Opposing reservation is not right, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport here after arriving for a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh.

Asked about ongoing debates in parts of the country over reservation, including demands for its removal or amendment, Athawale said the policy was introduced to strengthen the country by providing opportunities to weaker sections.

"When casteism ends, we are ready to give up reservation," said the minister, a prominent Dalit leader who heads the Republican Party of India (A).

Reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was provided when the Constitution came into force in 1950, while reservation for Other Backward Classes was introduced during the V P Singh government in 1990-91, he noted.

The Narendra Modi government later introduced 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections among those not covered under the SC, ST or OBC categories, he said.

"Reservation is based on caste. Although the Constitution abolished untouchability under Article 17, atrocities against Dalits and tribals still take place. Reservation should continue until casteism is eliminated," Athawale stated.

"If you can end casteism, we are ready to give up reservation. But opposing reservation is not right. It is against the Constitution," he added.

Athawale said those opposing reservation should engage in dialogue and put forward their demands.