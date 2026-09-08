'Naraz Fufa' and 'Jhooth Ki Goonj': Modi takes fresh swipe at Opposition in Gujarat event

VADODARA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mixed development politics with a sharp attack on the Opposition during his visit to Gujarat, using his Vadodara address to showcase infrastructure, manufacturing, railways, technology and youth-focused initiatives while repeatedly taking a swipe at what he described as the “Angry uncle” (Naraj Fufaji) mindset of his political rivals.

Modi was addressing a large gathering, mostly comprising youngsters, in Gujarat's Vadodara after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 35,000 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Modi recalled his political journey and said the people of Vadodara had sent him to Delhi at a crucial moment in the country's political transformation. Vadodara was the constituency from where Modi had contested the Lok Sabha election in 2014 alongside Varanasi.

Significantly, his Gujarat visit comes at a time when Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi has recently been appointed president of the BJP's National Youth Front, adding a fresh youth and political dimension to Modi's outreach to Gen-Z.

Aiming for the previous Congress-led regime, Modi said his government had transformed India's development pace after 2014.

“After 2014, India built 50,000 modern rail coaches. The previous (Congress) regime could not build even 50,000 toilets in 10 years,” he said.

He later repeated the comparison while taking a swipe at the Opposition, saying, “Now the Angry uncle (Naraj Fufaji) will always shout, but 50,000 modern rail coaches have been built since 2014. But the old government could not even build 50,000 toilets in 10 years.”