Rahul Gandhi gets nod for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune; 30 curbs, banners barred

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has received permission to hold his proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Pune on August 22 with 30 conditions, prohibiting "objectionable" banners or images and directing organisers to avoid hurting religious sentiments.

The programme is scheduled to be held from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm at the SSPMS College ground near RTO Chowk in the city, where 8,000 to 10,000 people are likely to gather, as per the permission order issued on Wednesday.

Among 30 conditions set by the police, the organisers have been directed not to put up any objectionable images, pictures or banners, and they will be responsible if any untoward incident occurs and leads to a law-and-order situation there, the order said.

"No one's religious sentiments should be hurt during the programme and responsibility for ensuring this will be on the organisers," it stated.

Maharashtra Congress vice president Mohan Joshi said the police have granted permission for the programme and the organisers will comply with all the conditions laid down by them.

There are a total of 30 conditions set by the police while granting the permission, he informed.

The police have also asked the organisers to ensure adequate security, separate arrangements for men and women, sufficient entry and exit gates, drinking water, toilets, fire-safety equipment and parking facilities.

They have directed the organisers to deploy private security personnel, including women guards, and make extensive use of volunteers, particularly women.

CCTV cameras covering the entire venue are also required to remain operational during the day and night.